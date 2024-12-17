First Alert Weather: Rain and wet snow developing Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you’re looking for a white Christmas, we have several opportunities for some snow over the next week. The first will come on Wednesday afternoon and evening with some rain and wet snow developing. We will likely see some snow falling during the Wednesday evening commute, but surface temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, keeping any impact on roads minor. That being said, we could see a coating to a half inch of accumulation on grassy surfaces by Wednesday night. Thursday turns cold enough for some minor local lake snow. Again, accumulation will be minimal, with a few localized spots picking up another coating to an inch. A fast-moving clipper zips through on Friday, bringing yet another shot of light snow, but any accumulation should once again remain under an inch for most. Some lake effect flakes will continue into Saturday, with another minor accumulation.

The cold air will be the bigger story this weekend, with highs dipping into the lower 20s on Saturday, and likely not getting out of the teens on Sunday. If you’re going to the Bills game in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon, dress in layers! It’ll be a cold December game!

Christmas week will feature quiet weather on Monday, with a storm system possibly sneaking in by Christmas Eve. At this point, it appears weak and just marginally cold enough for some snow. But it is worth watching for another shot of white before Christmas.