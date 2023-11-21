First Alert Weather: Rain and wind for Tuesday and a look at Thanksgiving Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect cold weather and rain starting on Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Precipitation may briefly start as a little wintry mix but we are looking at a cold, soaking rain into Tuesday night.

Half an inch to an inch of rain is likely across the region. Winds will be gusty as well in the 30-40mph range. Steady rain will taper to showers this evening into Wednesday morning. For Wednesday, there will be clouds and breezy but mainly dry with just a few passing showers or some drizzle.

Weather looks to clear nicely for Thanksgiving Day with some sunshine and temperatures well into the 40s. It will be a bit breezy but no issues for travel. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain and wind this afternoon.