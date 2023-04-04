First Alert Weather: Rain clears Tuesday afternoon and possible severe storms Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Keep the umbrella handy on Tuesday morning as rain will continue through midday. Then, we dry out for the afternoon.

Cool weather in the 40s is expected for the day. Then, there’s a Yellow Alert on Wednesday. A warm front arrives on Tuesday morning with a thundery downpour.

Temperatures then surge into the 70s and later in the day strong to severe storms are possible across the region. The overall set-up in the atmosphere is conducive for severe weather but we will have some limiting factors that may spare us the worst of the weather.

A lot depends on how much sunshine we see after the morning rain clears out. If it remains cloudy much of the day before the front arrives then a severe threat is diminished.

If we see decent sunshine then the likelihood of stronger storms increases. It is very hard to tell right now how this will all play out so the best thing to do is be prepared for storms tomorrow and keep an eye on the TV and your phone for any warnings that may be issued due to the storms as they develop.

