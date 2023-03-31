First Alert Weather: Rain for Friday with Yellow Alert for wild conditions on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the umbrella as you head out on Friday morning with some rain increasing into the early afternoon.

Steady rain will taper to more scattered showers after 3 p.m. Temperatures on Friday will near 50 degrees. Yellow Alert Saturday for all types of weather is on the way.

A round of rain and possible thunder will arrive overnight and very early Saturday morning. After that rain clears we will see temperatures soar on Saturday into the 60s late morning, midday, and early afternoon.

A strong cold front will arrive around 2-3 p.m. A line of potential severe thunderstorms will develop along that front and bring a heavy downpour, lightning and local damaging wind gusts over 50mph.

Behind the front temps will plunge into the 30s at night with the day ending with snow showers after being in the 60s during the afternoon. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the storms and wind for Saturday.

