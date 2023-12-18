First Alert Weather: Rain for Monday and Yellow Alert for Tuesday for snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Damp and dreary weather is in store for Monday with steady rain tapering to scattered showers in the morning into the afternoon.

Wind gusts pick up in the afternoon as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Rain will change to snow on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

There is a Yellow Alert for Tuesday as snow will have an impact on the morning commute. Plan on 2-4 inches of wet snow and slushy roads for the Tuesday morning commute. Snow will taper to snow showers during the day.

Gusty winds and cold weather will bring wind chill readings in the teens on Tuesday with some gusts over 30 mph. Sunshine is back on Wednesday with quiet weather later in the week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing and amounts of snow.