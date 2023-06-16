First Alert Weather: Rain on Friday will clear for a nice weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking showers for much of the region on Friday morning through early afternoon. Most of the rain will be on the light side with just a small chance of a heavier downpour with thunder in the Finger Lakes in the afternoon.

Showers will diminish and end mid to late afternoon with some drier weather arriving Friday night. This will set the stage for a nice start to the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday with temperatures into the 70s.

The weather looks nice on Sunday for Father’s Day as well with sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s. There will be a small pop-up shower/storm threat during the afternoon hours but most of us stay dry. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain today and some nice weather next week.

