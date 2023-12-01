First Alert Weather: Rain on the way Friday and at times this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a mild and dry start to Friday, have the wet weather gear handy. Rain will increase later Friday morning and looks steady for much of the afternoon before tapering off after 6 p.m. to some showers and drizzle.

Rain amounts will be about a quarter to half an inch through the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s so no threat of any ice or snow. Looking ahead to the weekend it’s not a washout but there will be some showers Saturday morning.

Clouds and drier weather Saturday afternoon and night into Sunday morning. Next storm system will arrive Sunday afternoon with another round of rain as temperatures looks to be a little warm for anything frozen.

We may see a change to some snow later Sunday night into Monday as it gets a little colder early next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing of wet weather this weekend.