First Alert Weather: Rain, rain, it is not going away

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The wet weather is here, and it is here to stay for a while here in Western New York.

Waking up Saturday morning, we are dealing with a wet start thanks to rain that rolled through Friday night. However, there is a silver lining for Saturday. It will not be a complete washout, as we are only expecting a few isolated light showers through the remainder of the morning and afternoon. But it will remain cloudy. Keep the umbrella or rain jacket with you as you could run into a shower or two, but we will generally remain cloudy through the rest of the day.

Afternoon highs will be seasonable as they reach the mid and upper 50s. Saturday will not be a washout, but Sunday as basically a slam dunk of a soaker. A second area of low pressure will roll up the East Coast and bring us a good chance for heavy rain Sunday. Rain will be around all day on Sunday with heavy rain likely Sunday afternoon and evening.

At times on the roads in the afternoon, we could see a drop in visibility as well as pooling and ponding on the roads. Flooding is not expected, but do watch out for ponding in your yard and the chance for some of that water to reach into your basement. We’ll see one to two inches of rain by Monday morning with locally higher amounts east of Rochester.

Low pressure will then sit to our north through much of next week with numerous chances for showers and keeping us on the chilly side of things.