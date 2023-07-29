First Alert Weather: Rain Saturday with refreshing air to follow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to another humid morning this Saturday, but there is relief from the high humidity ahead.

We are also on the cloudy side for most as a cold front is approaching from the west which will bring us rain late Saturday morning. Cloudy skies give way to rain late Saturday morning before a period of heavier rain rolls in Saturday afternoon. Rain Saturday afternoon will be heavy at times and can lead to a drop in visibility on the roads and create pooling and ponding.

Some local street flooding will be possible but overall, no major flooding is expected which means the Threat Tracker will remain “Green.” There is also no severe weather expected. Rain will continue through much of Saturday afternoon, which means it will be tough for any outdoor plans. We will see drier weather move in Saturday evening, but most of today will feature wet conditions.

Rainfall accumulations Saturday will range from .5 inches to one inch with localized higher amounts possible in the heaviest of showers. Saturday night is when we will dry out as clouds break and dew point drop. We will remain stick through much of Saturday with the rain in place, but behind a cold front that will swing through Saturday afternoon, will be refreshing air.

It will be much more comfortable by Sunday morning, and the Summertime heat from Friday will be gone as well. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions with highs in the mid-70s. A much better day for any outdoor plans.