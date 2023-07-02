First Alert Weather: Rain Sunday, but looking better through the Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to another mild and muggy start to the day, but there is much more cloud cover in place. Clouds Sunday morning will give way to rain Sunday afternoon.

There will be the chance for a passing light shower or two Sunday morning, but the best chance for rain arrives Sunday afternoon. Rain arrives from the southwest as early as noon Sunday, and it will be with us through Sunday evening. Rain Sunday afternoon will be heavy at times, which could lead to localized flooding once again.

Severe weather is not in the forecast. Shower chances will persist through tonight and into Monday as well. Monday will feature rain and showers to start the day before drying out late. We will wake up Monday with scattered showers before they turn isolated by the early afternoon. Showers will then taper late Monday afternoon before the clouds break and the sun makes an appearance late. Severe weather and heavy rain are not expected Monday.

As for the Fourth of July, we are still looking at the chance for a stray shower or storm popping up in the afternoon, but most will be dry with plenty of sun and hot temperatures. For those wondering about air quality for Sunday and through the remainder of the holiday weekend, the wildfire smoke has cleared out and will remain away from our region through Independence Day.