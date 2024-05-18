First Alert Weather: Rain tapers overnight, then much better this weekend

The pockets of heaviest rain and any thunder will wane, and showers all but come to an end overnight. While we’ll start the weekend with drier weather, Saturday will still see a few hit-and-miss showers, mainly along lake breeze boundaries south of Rochester, though the city could still see a shower through early afternoon. After this time, we’ll tend to see drier air and even a little bit of sun returning for the rest of Saturday. Sunday still looks nice, with a mix of clouds and sun and seasonably mild air.

Summer will be making a cameo Monday through Wednesday of next week, with highs into the 80s and dry weather. This will start to change later on Wednesday, when some showers and storms will flare up as a cold front approaches. We’ll continue to monitor the storm threat for Wednesday afternoon. We’re also monitoring a potential pattern change, which could bring much cooler air and some showers to the area for Memorial Day weekend. This is still very early, but keep checking back for updates to the extended forecast.