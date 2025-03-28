First Alert Weather: Rain this evening signals the beginning of unsettled, possibly icy weekend weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a beautiful but windy Thursday, we’re in for a calm and cloudy Friday morning and rainy Friday evening. Winds won’t be as bad today, with maximum gusts at 5-15 MPH. Temperatures will once again climb up to the low 50s, then we see the beginning of the system that will be impacting us this weekend enter the region with rain showers, becoming heavy at times after nightfall.

Starting tomorrow there will be chances for some freezing rain in the area, most likely Saturday night into Sunday morning as that is when the majority of the area will be at or below freezing. But during the day on Saturday and Sunday, you will see an extremely sharp gradient in temperatures from north to south; perhaps a degree or more per mile. Areas along the lakeshore could see the 30s while the finger lakes see near 60 at the same time. The exact extent that the line between above and below freezing will fall is hard to nail down, but it is looking more and more likely that it will be at the border of Monroe and Livingston County. We will continue to monitor the trends in the data and will update you with more information. This will not be an ice storm, but some spots along the lakeshore do have the possibility of seeing a quarter inch of ice. The rest of the area north of the Thruway is more likely to see just a trace to a tenth of ice. Winds in the areas that may see ice will only gust up to 15 MPH, which is good in that it will make power outages much less likely. Down in the warmer areas in the Finger Lakes however, winds could gust up to 45 MPH or more, so make sure to secure any loose outdoor items and beware of possible wind damage in some spots. Temperatures climb into the 50s Sunday evening and then up to 60 degrees Monday, so any ice that does form will not be an issue for long.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC as we will be updating you with the latest information throughout today and tomorrow as this system approaches.