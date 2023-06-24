First Alert Weather: Rain this weekend, but not a washout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Saturday morning to a muggy start as dewpoints have climbed into the mid-60.

We are also seeing plenty of cloud cover, and we are expecting a good dose of showers for Saturday. It will not be a washout, but scattered showers will be possible through the middle of the afternoon. Rain that does pop will have a chance to sit over the same areas, and create a locally heavy rain threat.

Flooding is not expected, and not everyone will see heavy rain, but rain that does fall will be localized and heavy at times. We will also be stuck under generally cloudy skies, but a little sun will likely peak through late this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s, and we will remain humid with the moisture in place.

The warm and humid conditions continue for Sunday as well. Sunday, our afternoon highs will reach the low 80s with dew points in the mid-60s. That will create the chance for heat indices to reach the mid-80s. There will be a chance for a storm or two, but only a few isolated showers and storms are expected Sunday afternoon. Most of the day tomorrow will likely be filled with partly cloudy skies.

However, just like today, rain that does fall will have another chance to be locally heavy as storms sit over the same areas once again. No need to cancel any outdoor plans the next 2 days, but just be mindful of pop-up showers and storms.