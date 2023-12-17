First Alert Weather: Rain to snow early this week with a slippery Tuesday morning commute

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Not a bad start to this Sunday morning as temperatures are starting off in the 40s.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will remain mild too as they reach the low 50s! Clouds have thickened, and we will remain cloudy through Sunday with showers and rain arriving later. A few showers will be possible early Sunday, but a better chance for showers pops up during the afternoon hours. Showers Sunday afternoon will eventually give way to steadier rain Sunday evening and early Sunday night. Rain could be heavy at times which could create pooling and ponding on the roads, along with a drop in visibility.

The same will go for Buffalo as well, so for those heading to the Bills game make sure you have the rain gear ready to roll. Showers will eventually build back to steadier rain late Sunday night and continue through Monday morning. Rain early Monday will also be heavy at times, so prepare for some extra time during the Monday morning commute. We will eventually transition to isolated showers by Monday evening. We will also see our temperature drop.

Temperatures early Monday will be in the 40s, but then drop into the 30s Monday evening. No snow is expected Monday evening, but the transition from rain showers to snow showers begins Monday night.

By midnight, we will see the transition from rain to snow and snow will be locally heavy at times through Tuesday morning. A Yellow Alert has been posted for our region due to the likelihood of a slippery Tuesday AM commute. Snow will likely continue into the early afternoon Tuesday before tapering off. Snow Tuesday morning will likely coat the roads as temperatures drop into the 20s, and likely limit visibility too. Generally, a good two to four inches of snow is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. The Finger Lakes region could see a little less as up to two inches is expected.

Stick with the First Alert Weather Team early this week as we continue to keep you updated on the rain and snow ahead.