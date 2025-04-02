First Alert Weather: Rain today, then much warmer and windier tomorrow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mother Nature played a cruel April Fool’s Day prank on us yesterday as our high temperature barely got to 40 degrees, with wind chills in the low 30s. At least it was sunny out… Expect slightly warmer temperatures today with highs in the high 40s and rising overnight, alongside afternoon rain and winds out of the southeast gusting up to 30 MPH. Rain will begin in the mid afternoon and start to pick up in the late afternoon/early evening timeslot, before tapering off in the evening. Rain has the chance to pick back up around 8 or 9pm and weaken again overnight, before picking up once again tomorrow morning. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question overnight and tomorrow morning ahead of a cold front.

Winds tomorrow will be the much bigger story than any rain or thunder. Winds will pick up and shift southward overnight ahead of a strong low pressure system, pulling in warm southern air and raising our temperatures steadily. By 8am tomorrow, we’ll be up to 60 degrees! Gusts could get up to 45 MPH and 50 MPH in some spots down in the Finger Lakes. Not much mixing in the atmosphere is expected, which will help prevent gusts above 50 MPH from reaching the surface, but the fact that the strongest winds will only be a few thousand feet up means the chance for stronger gusts is still there. While we remain Green on the Threat Tracker for now, we will continue to monitor these winds and may issue a Yellow Alert if it looks like they’re picking up, so be prepared.

Expect a return to seasonably cool temperatures after tomorrow, with rain showers this weekend and even a chance of snow early next week as temperatures dip down into the 30s.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.