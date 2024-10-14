First Alert Weather: Rainy and windy start to the week but sun will return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Steady rain on Monday morning will taper off midday and much of the afternoon will be dry. It will be windy and cool with temperatures in the 40s and gusts of 20-30mph from the north.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday night into Tuesday morning with passing showers but not as wet overall on Tuesday. Showers are likely again on Wednesday with another chilly day in the 40s.

Starting on Thursday, our pattern flips to drier and milder. Temperatures are back into the 60s to near 70 Friday into the weekend with some sunshine and dry weather. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the rain chances through midweek.