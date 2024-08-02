First Alert Weather: Rainy Friday heading into better weekend weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the umbrella as you head out Friday. An early morning shower near and west of Rochester but most of us start Friday off on a dry note.

Showers will then increase across the region towards midday and at times this afternoon. Most of the rain will be light but we need to watch later afternoon into early evening for a few heavier downpours to develop with some thunder and lightning possible but no severe weather expected. Best chance for heavier rain later Friday will be south of Rochester. Plan on showers and some thunder for your Friday night.

Looking ahead to the weekend, better weather is on the way. Not a perfect day Saturday, but most of the time will be rain-free. Scattered storms will develop during the afternoon, so keep that in mind for plans Saturday.

Sunday looks hot and humid with a good deal of sunshine as temps will be near 90 degrees.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on any heavier storms that develop later today and updates for thunder chances on Saturday.