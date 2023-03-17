First Alert Weather: Rainy on Friday with cold wind and local lake flakes this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the umbrella as you head out on Friday as rain looks likely through the morning into much of the afternoon before a cold front arrives around 5 p.m.

Ahead of the front, temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s and low 50s. Gusty winds around 30mph will develop later today into tonight as well. Behind the front, drier air will arrive this evening and colder weather sweeps into the region for the weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 30s with strong wind gusts over 40mph and local lake flakes. The wind chill will drop into the single digits and teens. Snow amounts will be light, under an inch for most of us into Sunday.

Some better organized lake snows are possible around Wyoming County where a few inches are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. An inch or two is possible for the hills in the Finger Lakes as well. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the cold and local lake snows this weekend.

