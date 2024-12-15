First Alert Weather: Rainy weather to start the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several waves of rain will move across Western New York during the next 48 hours. This should wash away much of the snow, ice, and salt through Wednesday. During this time, you can expect relatively mild temperatures with readings well into the 40s during the daylight hours. However, the weather pattern will begin to “flip” for the second half of the week with progressively colder temperatures returning for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. In addition, early indications are that small amounts of snow will likely arrive during that time. The winter season officially arrives on Saturday, and it will feel like it as harsh winter conditions will likely continue through the weekend.

For Sunday night, look for occasional rain to taper off around midnight. The temperature will hold steady or slowly rise through the 30s overnight. On Monday the skies may brighten for the morning with more clouds arriving for the afternoon. Rain will likely return by the end of the day and continue into Monday night. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be cloudy with a gusty wind. The temperature will fall through the middle 40s. Rain and wet snow will be possible by late Wednesday with possibly turning to all snow for Wednesday night as the temperature will be dropping into the 20s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.