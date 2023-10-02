First Alert Weather: Rare October warmth continues this week

Monday saw temperatures reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s across western New York, including at least 80 degrees at the Rochester Airport. The last time we felt air this warm was back in early September!

Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with near record warmth possible on Wednesday. The record for that date is 89, and we’re forecasting 87. So, it’ll be close. Regardless of whether or not we hit daily record highs, the duration of 80s is quite rare for western New York in October. We’ll see dry weather and lots of sunshine to go along with this unusual warmth.

Clouds will start to build in on Thursday ahead of a cold front by the end of the week. This cold front will bring major changes to our weather by the weekend. Highs slide back into the 70s on Friday with some showers around, then we’ll struggle through the 50s Saturday, Sunday, Monday and possibly into Tuesday. We’ll also see lake effect rain showers, and possibly some graupel and water spouts. Welcome to real October!

Bottom line – if you’re a fan of the mild weather, take advantage of it while we have it.