First Alert Weather: Reaching the 40s today, with much warmer temperatures in store this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you stepped outside this morning and felt that chill in the air, you might be wondering when it will finally start to feel like spring. Well, maybe not today, but this week there will certainly be times where you’ll look at the thermometer and smile. We have not one but two big warmups in store for us.

Today we’ll see skies starting cloudy but becoming partly sunny in the afternoon, with temperatures poking into the low 40s and gusts out of the southwest to west at 35 MPH.

Monday will reach into the 50s, then Tuesday we get up to the 60s as warm air flows in from the southwest. A cold front then passes, which will give us a rude awakening on Wednesday with morning temps in the high 20s and high temps near 40 degrees. That cold punch won’t last long however, as warmer southern air again makes its way in Thursday through Saturday ahead of a much stronger system. This system will produce severe weather down in the south and plenty of rain up here in the north, and we are tracking it very closely to see where it will be during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday. Right now, it seems the rain may reach us in the later half of the day, near the middle or end of the parade, but there is still time for the forecast to shift west. We’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, make sure to get out at times this week to enjoy that spring-like air!

