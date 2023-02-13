First Alert Weather: Record warmth a possibility this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A weak cold front moving in tonight may bring a brief rain or snow shower early.

Otherwise, we’ll see a partly cloudy sky tonight and a busy wind out of the west, gusting to 35 mph. This isn’t anything of concern, but it may be noticeable through the first part of the overnight. High pressure builds in again on Tuesday, replacing any clouds from the morning with more sunshine through much of the afternoon.

Then, we’re looking at a pretty good chance of tying or breaking a record high on Wednesday. The record stands at 61°, and we’re forecasting a high temperature of 62°. We will have to deal with a busy wind out of the south and a rogue shower or two.

Thursday will also be mild, but the timing of some rain moving in may prohibit us from reaching another record. Winter makes a brief return on Friday, with rain over to snow showers, a busy wind and sharply falling temperatures.

We’ll fall from near 60 on Thursday to near freezing on Friday morning and fall into the 20s through the day Friday. Any accumulation should be minor, but we’ll at least see some flakes flying at times. As of now, the weekend looks great, with a good deal of sunshine and dry weather.