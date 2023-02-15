First Alert Weather: Record warmth on the way for Wednesday with strong winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 60s on Wednesday. We should easily break the record for the date set back in 1949.

Along with the warmth, strong winds will develop across the region. Gusts today may reach 50 mph in Rochester and even a little stronger than that westside into Orleans and Genesee County.

We’re not anticipating any widespread issues from the wind but some tree damage and a few local power outages are possible. Winds diminish after sunset.

Cooler weather with clouds and some showers are developing. More wind and a thunderstorm is possible for Thursday night followed by much colder weather on Friday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the winds today and big changes later in the week.

