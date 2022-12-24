First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for brutal cold, gusty winds and local lake flakes for your Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. With the strongest winds behind us and the snow off of Lake Erie missing metro Rochester well to the west we will go from Red to Yellow Alert for the remainder of today.

Plan on very cold weather as you head out and about through the afternoon and night with wind chill readings 10-20 below zero and some wind gusts over 40mph, but no dangerous winds in the forecast. The blizzard conditions continue today between Buffalo and Niagara Falls with no travel into far WNY.

Some of this snow is impacting Orleans County with some rough weather out there. This band will move south this evening into tonight. As it moves we may see a spray of snow across Rochester with a dusting to an inch possible. A bit more may fall towards Albion and Batavia with blowing snow in the country. This band settles further south with cold and mainly dry weather ahead for Christmas Day.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the movement of the snow band into tonight.