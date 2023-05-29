First Alert Weather: Remaining sunny and dry this Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to another beautiful start to the day with temperatures near 50 degrees and clear skies on Memorial Day.

Clear and sunny skies will continue through Monday once again and let us warm up into the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon. Folks in the Finger Lakes will be even warmer as afternoon highs reach the low 80s.

Other than the UV index being at a value of 8, there are no weather concerns for Monday which is great news for the parades, remembrances, and any other outdoor activities. Pollen remains high across our region so just make sure you are prepared if you suffer from allergies.

Other than that, the weather story this week will be a warmup. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will reach the low 80s and then mid and upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

We will remain dry through Thursday but we are watching for a cold front to swing through on Friday and give us a chance to see a shower or storm. Not much moisture with that front as it looks like most of us will be dry.

This cold front will bring us a cooler shot of air as afternoon highs drop into the 70s again for this weekend.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.