First Alert Weather: Ringing in the new year with chilly weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Judging by the weather we had on Saturday, it is starting to look and feel a bit more like winter. However, even with the return to some much colder temperatures, any snowfall will be limited over the next few days. As a result, this will be a return to seasonably cold weather with very small amounts of snow possible for New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day.

Saturday night, look for a few passing lake side flurries, otherwise just cloudy skies. The low temperature near 30 degrees. If you are heading out to Highmark Stadium to see the Bills win their game against the New England Patriots, it will be gray with a few rain or wet snow showers developing through the game. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 30s. New Year’s Eve it should be cold enough for just flurries and snow showers. The greatest chance for a small accumulation will be south of Rochester. The temperature will slowly fall below freezing as we ring in the new year. New Year’s Day will possibly bring another morning snow flurry with the temperature only rising to near 34 degrees.

Stay tuned to News 10 NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.