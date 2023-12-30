First Alert Weather: Ringing in the new year with new weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another morning and another unsettled start. We are waking up to more wet weather Saturday as we have mixed rain and snow showers falling across our region.

We are cooler than the past couple of days as temperatures have dropped into the 30s. We will remain in the 30s as colder air settles in. Saturday will feature overcast conditions with a few showers in the morning before drying out in the afternoon.

By no means will Saturday be a wash out, but unsettled weather sticks around through much of the morning. Drier weather Saturday afternoon will continue into Sunday afternoon before snow showers arrive in the evening. Sunday will generally be overcast in the morning and afternoon. It will remain chilly as highs sit in the 30s so make sure you are bundled up, especially if you are headed to Buffalo for the Bills game Sunday afternoon.

Snow showers will arrive from the west as the sun sets and continue through midnight on New Year’s Eve. Snow will not accumulate to much, as we are only expecting upwards to an inch, but with temperatures near freezing Sunday night it could stick to roads and create slick spots. Snow showers will dissipate after midnight with a lingering snow shower possible early New Year’s Day. After that, it will generally be cloudy and cold as temperatures sit in the 30s for the beginning of 2024.