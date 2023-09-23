First Alert Weather: Rochester welcomes Fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fall has officially arrived, and although we are looking at a fair amount of clouds Saturday, we expect dry weather to win out with some sunshine making its way through those clouds.

Overall, our weekend is looking decent, but we continue to track Tropical Storm Ophelia as it makes landfall in North Carolina Saturday morning. This system will try to make its presence with some of the rain bands moving into NY but High pressure to our north is expected to keep the immediate Rochester area dry.

Any variation in the track of Ophelia or the High could impact Sunday’s forecast. Saturday we expect temperatures around 70. We will fall back into the 50s tonight with the chance of a shower or two down in the Finger Lakes. That shower threat will remain into Sunday morning for areas to our Southeast, otherwise looking mainly dry for Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Beyond Sunday, the last full week of September is looking decent and mainly dry at this time. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s through the first half of the week back into the lower and mid 70s by Saturday. Enjoy the changing colors of fall foliage underway across New York now!