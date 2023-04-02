First Alert Weather: Roller coaster weather continues this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A much colder start to the day this morning when compared to yesterday. Temperatures have dropped into the mid-20s this morning, but we do have clear skies in place. Unfortunately, temperatures will not warm up as they did yesterday.

Highs this afternoon will only reach the upper 30, but we will continue to see plenty of sun. It will also be a bit breezy through today which means it could feel a little cooler at times this afternoon. Clear skies continue into early tonight before some clouds roll in by tomorrow morning. A weak frontal passage will bring us a chance for an isolated shower Monday evening, but most of the day will be dry.

Most of Monday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with highs returning to the upper 50s! Shower chances tomorrow evening will turn into widespread rain Monday night as a wave of moisture rolls across our region. Rain likely lingers into early Tuesday before slowly clearing out by the evening hours. With the extra cloud cover Tuesday, we will only see highs in the upper 40s. Then on Wednesday we really warm up!

Highs Wednesday afternoon will reach the upper 60s! Unfortunately, this will come with scattered showers through a good portion of the day as a warm front lifts through and then a cold front swings by in the evening. With the warm weather on Wednesday and a strong cold front approaching, we will have a chance for a strong storm or two. Nothing significant is expected at this moment, but a storm producing gusty winds will be possible Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Speaking of winds, behind this cold front we will turn windy once again. Winds Thursday have an opportunity to gust over 40mph at times, but the question that remains is will they last long enough for issues? As of now, the answer is no, but these winds will bring us another shot of chilly air with temperatures dropping into the low 40s by the afternoon. Stick with the First Alert Weather Team for continued updates on our roller coaster of a week ahead!