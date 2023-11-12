First Alert Weather: Rollercoaster ride for temperatures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After an unseasonably chilly weekend (readings never got out of the 40s), the temperature will swing up and down in the coming days. This will be due to some fast-moving weather systems moving across the Great Lakes and will ultimately change the wind direction from day to day. A southwest wind means some warmer weather, but a northwest wind usually brings some very cool temperatures for this time of the year. This fluctuation will happen mainly during the first half of the week, before several days of milder weather arrives during the second half of the week.

Sunday night, look for mainly clear skies. It will be a chilly night as the temperature will fall to near 29 degrees. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will turn breezy with some gusts near 35 mph with the temperature moderating into the lower 50s. If you are going to the Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, it should be a pleasant night to see the game. You can expect partly cloudy skies as the temperature slowly falls into the 40s. Tuesday, we look for another shot of chilly air as the mercury will only reach the mid-40s. However, by Wednesday, Thursday, and early Friday it will turn noticeably warmer. We will find partial sunshine and the temperature will not be far from 60 degrees.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.