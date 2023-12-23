First Alert Weather: Saturday showers before a drier, milder Christmas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Saturday to a cloudy, but milder start. Temperatures Saturday morning are starting off in the 30s, but will only make their way to near 40 degrees in the afternoon.

Milder than Friday, but still chilly. Cloudy skies Saturday morning will give way to occasional showers through the morning and afternoon. A washout is not expected, but showers will be possible through the day Saturday. No impacts to the roads are expected, but just make sure the rain gear is ready to go for a few passing showers. Showers will continue through Saturday night before slowly dissipating by Sunday morning.

Christmas Eve will feature overcast skies with afternoon highs reaching the mid-40s. The day will be dry, but not much sun as clouds stick around.

Then T’was the night before Christmas, and all will be quiet around the house. Not a rain drop in sight, but plenty of clouds about. Don’t be a fool as the weather will be cool, grab the sweater for the chilly weather.

Christmas Eve night will persist of plenty of clouds and chilly conditions with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s. Christmas Day is still on course to be a mild one with highs reaching the low 50s, but mostly cloudy skies continue. Although not a “white” Christmas, the weather will be quite nice leading up to Christmas