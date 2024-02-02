First-Alert Weather: Say hello to sunshine again!

It’s been a rough stretch of clouds, but things are looking brighter. Literally! Drier air will begin to work in from the north overnight. While Saturday will start off with some clouds, we’ll become sunny into the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly, with highs in the mid 30s. Sunday will be even nicer, with sunshine and temperatures near 40. We’ll see a cold front sneaking in from the northeast on Monday, which may increase our clouds a little bit, but the more noticeable difference will be some chillier air briefly moving back in, with highs in the mid 30s again on Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure, dry weather and some sunshine will stick around through Wednesday and Thursday of next week, before a system brings some showers and more clouds by Friday. Temperatures on Thursday will likely reach into the lower 50s, with low to mid 50s on Friday. A cold front moving through will drop our temperatures back into the 30s for next weekend. We don’t see any signs of wintry weather until maybe the middle of the month, when our pattern could turn a little more conducive to some snow. Stay tuned, and in the meantime, enjoy the sun!