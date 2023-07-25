First Alert Weather: Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon, then heat for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be a warm and muggy Tuesday with sun and clouds and mainly rain free conditions. Like yesterday, we need to be prepared for a pop-up storm for the afternoon.

We’re not anticipating as many storms on Tuesday but any that do develop may bring some local heavy rain and a gust of wind. Keep an eye to the sky and that umbrella handy as you are out and about.

Skies clear later on Tuesday afternoon with fair weather on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Hot weather is back on Wednesday as temperatures soar to near 90 degrees.

We need to watch the wildfire smoke as some of that may return to the region on Wednesday as well. Very humid weather is in store for Thursday and Friday with the hottest day of the week likely on Friday.

There may be a few strong storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That is another thing we are watching for you. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any storms and the hot weather ahead.