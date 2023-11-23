First Alert Weather: Seasonable for Thanksgiving, but chilly air follows

Rain, mist and drizzle associated with a cold front should clear overnight, leading to an uneventful Thanksgiving holiday. If you’re running in the Webster Turkey Trot Thursday morning, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and a mostly cloudy sky. The breeze may pick up a little bit later on Thanksgiving, but otherwise quiet weather with clouds and sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Black Friday turns colder following a cold front that’ll drop us into the 30s for highs on both Friday and Saturday. It’ll be chilly enough for a minor lake response off of Lake Ontario, but the air will be quite dry, limiting the lake effect to a coating east of Rochester into Wayne County.

Our next system moves in late Sunday with some rain showers developing, but at this point nothing that would impact post-Thanksgiving travel. Another push of colder air moves in later Monday into Tuesday, which will also trigger a little lake effect snow. A minor accumulation is possible into the middle of next week, but at this point, no big signs of winter.