First Alert Weather: Seasonable into Friday with an isolated shower

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A nice day is on the way with some sunshine and fair weather clouds. Temperatures will near 70 on Wednesday afternoon.

Another chilly night is ahead with temperatures into the 40s and nice weather for Thursday. A few more clouds are in store for Friday with just an isolated shower but mainly dry weather.

Looking ahead to the weekend all signs are pointing to fantastic weather and warmer conditions. Lots of sunshine and mid 70s Saturday with upper 70s on Sunday.

70s and 80s and sunshine in the forecast for pretty much all of next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the lonely shower chance for Friday.