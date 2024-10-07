First Alert Weather: Seasonably cool on Monday with showers through midweek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect changeable skies on Monday with a gusty wind in the afternoon and temps around 60.

Most of the time will be dry but a few scattered showers will be possible. More of the same weather will be in store for Tuesday and Wednesday with a cool airmass in place and some scattered showers.

Thursday will be clear with a cold morning with perhaps some frost in the valleys. Then, expect sunny and milder Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the passing showers for the next few days.