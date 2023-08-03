First Alert Weather: Several storm chances on the horizon

Thursday brought the return of more summer-like weather, most notably an increase in humidity. We’re tracking the return of some stormy weather to end this work week, and to start the next. A cold front draped across Canada will drop through western New York on Friday, with scattered showers and some thundery downpours. Before that though, we’ll monitor the potential for some late evening and overnight storms ahead of the front. Most of the activity should stay north of us, over and north of Lake Ontario. But a few may survive far enough south to clip northern portions of our area tonight.

The front passes through Rochester Friday morning, with a few showers or rumbles, but a few gusty storms are possible in the Finger Lakes as the front passes through later in the afternoon, and has more instability to work with. Fresher air with lowering humidity will return on Saturday, setting us up for a nice weekend with fair weather both Saturday and Sunday.

We’re monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms on Monday with the approach of a strong area of low pressure and trailing cold front. Storms with damaging wind and large hail are a possibility. If this continues to be the case, a Yellow Alert will likely be issued to highlight the severe potential. Stay with the First Alert Weather team for updates.