First Alert Weather: Severe storm potential on Monday; Yellow Alert issued

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday is still looking great across our region with highs near 90 and plenty of sunshine. However, a slow-moving cold front on Monday will slowly approach and bring us a chance for scattered thunderstorms that could be on the severe side of things. Strong storms will be possible with all the humidity in place across our region and the high heat. Thunderstorms will be possible across our region from late Monday morning and into Monday evening. The greatest threat for severe storms will be from the late morning hours and into the early afternoon on Monday.

With the threat of severe weather across our region on Monday, the First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for the day. Monday is still not expected to be a washout, but within the times mentioned above, there is a chance for a few thunderstorms and severe storms capable of producing gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Things will dry out late Monday evening before a round of rain showers rolls in for Tuesday. This cold front will be beneficial for us as it will bring an injection of more refreshing and cooler air for the rest of the week.