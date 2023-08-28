First Alert Weather: Shower threat east of Rochester Monday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be a nice Monday morning across the region with cool weather to start the new week.

A few clouds will develop in the afternoon as the air turns a touch more humid. Most of Rochester stays dry but some showers and a possible thunderstorm may move into parts of the Finger Lakes this afternoon and evening so keep an eye to the sky down there Monday.

No rainouts but some showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Behind that front some dry weather arrives for the end of the week into the holiday weekend. A nice warming trend will arrive with temps well into the 80s in the extended forecast.

A couple things to watch will be how a weak front interacts with Idalia over the weekend and could bring a few showers to our region, but overall we are looking at a dry forecast for weekend plans. Speaking of Idalia. If you have interests near and north of Tampa midweek and then towards the Carolinas later in the week you need to keep an eye on that storm.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the tropics and our shower threat locally next couple of days.