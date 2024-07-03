First Alert Weather: Shower, thunder overnight, then looking good for Independence Day

Scattered showers and a few storms ahead of a cold front moving through overnight may drop a little rain on some spots, but nothing will last long, and any wet weather will be gone by morning. It’ll be a muggy and mild night, with temperatures not dropping out of the 70s for many of us. That weak cold front also won’t do much to drop our temperatures on Thursday. Highs will once again hover in the mid and upper 80s with noticeable (but not excessive) humidity. If you have July 4 pool, picnic or firework plans on Thursday, weather won’t be a factor. We should stay dry through the day and evening.

Friday will see an increasing chance for a few showers or storms as the afternoon goes on, fizzling by Saturday morning. While Saturday won’t be completely rain-free, the trend has been better and drier, so we’ll be looking at a mainly dry and seasonably warm weekend. There are some indications that we begin to crank up the heat again into early next week, before more seasonable temperatures toward the middle to end of next week.