First Alert Weather: Showers and cooler air return Friday and this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fall is a transitional season, and we’re going to see changing weather heading into the weekend.

A storm system to our west will continue to pump in mild air overnight, with lows only dropping into the mid 50s. With that mild start to Friday, we should reach the lower 60s again, despite lots of clouds. Most of our rain will move in during the afternoon hours, but a few showers may sneak in earlier. Showers become more numerous mid to late afternoon, and will taper overnight as a cold front pushes through.

This will drop our temperatures back into the 50s on Saturday, with a cool breeze developing during the afternoon. The widespread precipitation from the storm system will be well east of us, but some lake effect rain showers will develop in the cooler air moving in. This will produce some occasional rain showers, but it’ll be far from a washout on Saturday.

Sunday will see the wettest weather in the morning, with lake rain showers tapering into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a struggle, with highs holding in the 40s and a brisk wind making it feel even cooler.

High pressure builds back in on Monday, bringing us a clearing sky and more sunshine through the day, though we’ll remain in the lower 50s. We’ll warm into the 60s for much of the rest of the week, with rain chances going up by Wednesday or Thursday, and rain likely by Friday.