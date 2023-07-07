First Alert Weather: Showers and possible thunder on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a muggy and cloudy start to Friday with some showers and possible thunderstorms developing later in the morning into the early afternoon as a cold front moves through the region.

Behind the front, we will see clearing skies and much more comfortable weather as the dew point/humidity take a big drop into the evening hours. Pleasant weather is expected on Friday night with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday will bring some delightful summer weather with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and partly sunny skies. Increasing clouds Saturday night but mainly dry. Plan on some rain on Sunday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible but not an all-day rainout.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing of rain for Sunday.

