First Alert Weather: Showers and some storms return Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you’ve enjoyed some milder, summer-like temperatures, you’ll want to take advantage of the first half of the weekend, because we have some changes on the way. Saturday will start off with some sunrise showers and thunderstorms. These aren’t expected to be as widespread as what we saw Friday morning, but may wake a few of us up. We should see a lull in any showers or storms through a good portion of the morning, but an approaching cold front will bring us another round of scattered showers and storms by early afternoon. Our severe threat is low, so we’re remaining Green on the Threat Tracker, but there’s the chance of a gusty thunderstorm east of Rochester as the line grows through the afternoon. Mild air in the 70s will begin to fall late in the day, and that will set the stage for a trend toward much cooler than average temperatures.

This will begin on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60, a mostly cloudy sky and the slight chance for a passing shower. In all, the weekend will be far from a washout, but both days will have their highlights, and their drawbacks.

We start next week off with dry but cool weather, as temperatures hold in the lower 60s and upper 50s. A deep trough over the Great Lakes will become cut off from the jet stream and overall pattern by Wednesday of next week. Unfortunately, this will keep our weather somewhat gloomy, quite cool and showery at times, and it may last through the Memorial Day weekend. There is still some time for this forecast to change, so keep checking back if you have plans next weekend.