First Alert Weather: Showers and some storms tonight, followed by a fall feel Friday

Showers and storms ahead of and associated with a cold front ramp up tonight, with some thundery downpours and a few gusts of wind possible, but severe weather isn’t expected. The bulk of this wet weather will be gone by morning. In fact, we may wake up to a little bit of sunshine, but that won’t last, either. Cooler air filtering in will produce clouds and some passing showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach 70, along with a gusty wind blowing in and giving us a hint of fall on Friday.

We’ll see some clouds or a brief shower early Saturday, followed by clearing as drier air continues to work in. Temperatures on Saturday should work back into the 70s, and 80s return on Sunday under sunshine and clouds mixed.

We’ll be stuck between major summer warmth to our west, and more fall-like air to our east, so it’ll be a battle between these two seasons next week. That doesn’t necessarily mean stormy weather, but it does mean an increased chance for some rain or rumbles, and we’ll work on the fine tuning of that timing as we get a little closer.