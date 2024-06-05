First Alert Weather: Showers and some thunder with a cold front Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some afternoon storms left parts of northeast Monroe County without power, but that first cluster of storms is long gone. We’re still waiting on a cold front, which will move through early Thursday morning. Until then, we’re fair game for more showers and some thundery downpours overnight and early Thursday morning. Once the front moves through, we’ll feel a big change in the weather, with less humid air replacing the warm and humid air we’ve had in place.

While we’ll see some sunshine at times on Thursday, that sun will help to spark a few more showers, especially from Rochester to Buffalo, along or just north of the Thruway along a lake breeze convergence zone. This cold front will also set the stage for a pattern change into the weekend. A secondary cold front moves through by Friday morning, dropping our temperatures into the mid and upper 60s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, along with scattered pop-up showers. These showers will tend to blossom with the heating of the day, focusing on the afternoon hours.