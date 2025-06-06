First Alert Weather: Showers and thunder Friday with nicer weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Grab the umbrella as you head out on Friday morning as showers will be increasing across the region. A few thundery downpours possible as well towards midday and early afternoon, mainly in the Finger Lakes. Showers and thunder will clear this afternoon from north to south. Cloudy with a few scattered showers Friday night but no washout for outdoor plans. Some fog will also be possible.

Looking ahead to the weekend much nicer weather will arrive for Saturday. Skies will clear for a decent amount of sunshine and temps will be well into the 70s. Fine weather for Saturday night plans. Sunday will start dry with increasing clouds and a few showers will arrive later in the day and at night. Showers likely with some thunder Monday and Tuesday next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for timing updates on today’s rain and thunder.