First Alert Weather: Showers and possible thunder on Friday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the umbrella as you head out on Friday with pop-up showers, a downpour, and some thunder possible in the afternoon into early evening.

Be prepared for some rain at times later on Friday and cooler weather in the 60s. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day with sun and clouds and mainly dry conditions with temperatures around 70.

Saturday evening looks cloudy with showers arriving late. Steadier rain will arrive overnight into early Sunday morning but the worst of it should clear early for an ok end to the weekend. There will be just a few showers into the afternoon but plenty of dry time on Sunday as well.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any thunder that pops up on Friday and the timing and amounts of rain over the weekend.