First Alert Weather: Showers ending, sun returning this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Soak up our soggy Friday, because we’re entering another dry streak starting on Saturday. Showers end overnight, with some partial clearing. That will set the stage for a much nicer weekend for anything you have planned outdoors. Any clouds to start Saturday will give way to sunshine. The blue sky may be dulled just a little bit thanks to some wildfire smoke working back into our area, especially Saturday morning. But this should be fairly thin and have only minor impacts on air quality on Saturday.

Sunday will feature a mostly sunny sky with some afternoon clouds. Outside of a very brief passing shower, this weekend will be dry. In fact, we’ll keep the mainly dry weather going into much of next week, too.

Temperatures will remain slightly below average this weekend, with highs in the lower to mid 70s, but 80s are in our future by the middle of next week. In fact, there are some signs that we may be pushing the upper 80s by the end of next week, or perhaps into next weekend. Stay tuned to see if that pattern sticks, or begins to break down.