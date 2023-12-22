First Alert Weather: Showers for Saturday and mild conditions for Christmas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect sun and clouds for Friday with a chill in the air. There will be fair weather into Friday night.

Saturday will be cloudy with a few showers but lots of dry time as well. Temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s so no ice or snow to deal with for last minute shopping plans.

Christmas Eve will be rather cloudy and mainly dry with temperatures in the 40s. Mild weather will be the story for Christmas Day with temperatures into the 50s. After that, rain is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the wet weather next week and when some wintry conditions may return later in the week.