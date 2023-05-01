First Alert Weather: Showers increase Monday afternoon with rain throughout the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be quiet weather on Monday morning with some dry time before showers arrive midday into the afternoon, so keep the umbrella handy for later in the day.

Any showers that pop may bring a downpour, rumble of thunder, small hail, and graupel. More showers are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures almost 20 degrees below normal.

There will still be some unsettled skies on Thursday and perhaps Friday before we see a pattern change arrive just in time for the weekend. Some good news is temperatures will trend milder next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain chances through the week.

